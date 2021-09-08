UrduPoint.com

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday lauded the agreements reached by the Venezuelan government and oppoisition in the latest round of talks in Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday lauded the agreements reached by the Venezuelan government and oppoisition in the latest round of talks in Mexico.

The second round of Norway-mediated intra-Venezuelan negotiations took place in Mexico City from September 3-6. The parties found common grounds on the protection of Venezuela's sovereignty over the Essequibo region, disputed by Guyana, and social protection. This included an agreement to create mechanisms to manage the pandemic and facilitate the import of COVID-19 vaccines.

"#Venezuela: Welcome efforts by both sides in Mexico talks, in particular agreement reached to address COVID19. Also confident that complex negotiations will continue in good faith in the next round on judiciary and constitutional rights.

EU stands ready to support this process," Borrell said on Twitter.

The sides also agreed to work to ensure the political rights of all citizens of Venezuela, electoral guarantees, and establish a timetable for elections in the country with the participation of observers, to seek the lift of sanctions against Venezuela and restore the rights of participants in the political process.

Venezuela's long-running humanitarian and political crises intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president. While the United States and several other countries have recognized Guaido, Maduro remains the internationally-recognized leader of Venezuela.�

