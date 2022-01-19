EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

The European Union supports dialogue with Russia but will not accept "attempts to divide Europe" into spheres of influence, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The European Union supports dialogue with Russia but will not accept "attempts to divide Europe" into spheres of influence, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We support dialogue with Russia but do not accept attempts to divide Europe into spheres of influence. We reaffirm our solidarity with Ukraine. If the situation deteriorates, we will come with massive sanctions, coordinated with partners," von der Leyen tweeted.