BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The European Union supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told Ria Novosti on Friday.

On Thursday, the IAEA board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding that Russia "immediately cease actions against and at the ZNPP."

"We support the role and mission of the IAEA when it comes to ensuring the nuclear safety. The EU reiterates its call on Russia to cease immediately military activities around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhye, stop impeding its work and harassing its staff and leave the area without any delay as well as to withdraw from the entire territory of Ukraine," Stano said.