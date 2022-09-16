UrduPoint.com

EU Supports IAEA After Agency's Resolution On ZNPP - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

EU Supports IAEA After Agency's Resolution on ZNPP - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The European Union supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told Ria Novosti on Friday.

On Thursday, the IAEA board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding that Russia "immediately cease actions against and at the ZNPP."

"We support the role and mission of the IAEA when it comes to ensuring the nuclear safety. The EU reiterates its call on Russia to cease immediately military activities around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhye, stop impeding its work and harassing its staff and leave the area without any delay as well as to withdraw from the entire territory of Ukraine," Stano said.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Nuclear European Union From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

5 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.