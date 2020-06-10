(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union supports Twitter's fact-checking of US President Donald Trump's tweets, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The European Union supports Twitter's fact-checking of US President Donald Trump's tweets, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said Wednesday.

In May, Twitter marked Trump's tweets about mail-in ballots with a special label that sent readers to newspaper articles on the topic. The label said "Get the facts about mail-in ballots.

" The Twitter labeled another tweet by president as violating the network's rules about glorifying violence.

"Twitter case is a very good example of what we support. Twitter didn't remove any declarations of Mr President Trump. They just added the facts. And this is what I call plurality and possibility of competition of free speech," Jourova said.

Trump has accused Tweeter of interfering in the 2020 presidential election after the company flagged the tweet about mail-in ballots.