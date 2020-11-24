EU Supports UN Chief, UNSC Call for Nationwide Ceasefire in Afghanistan - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The European Union supports the appeal of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN security Council for a nationwide ceasefire in Afghanistan without preconditions, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN chief during his address at the Geneva donor conference on Afghanistan called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the conflict-torn country to create favorable conditions for the peace talks.

"We support a call by United Nations Secretary-General Guterres and United Nations Security Council for an immediate, unconditional and nationwide ceasefire," Borrell said at a press conference.

According to the EU official, more signs of trust and commitment are needed for the peace process, therefore, the violence must immediately stop.

"A ceasefire should not be the outcome of the peace process. A ceasefire should accompany the process as from today," Borrell added.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are currently ongoing in the Qatari capital of Doha. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Peace told Sputnik last week that the two sides have finalized the procedure for the negotiations, after two months of discussions so far.