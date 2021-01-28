EU Suspends Entry for Japan Over Coronavirus Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The European Union has reviewed its list of the countries, whose citizens can travel to the bloc amid the pandemic, and removed Japan, leaving only seven states, the Council of the EU said Thursday.

The seven remaining countries are Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and China, but the latter only if it confirms that it opens entry for the EU.