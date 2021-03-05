EU Suspends Myanmar Assistance Programs After Military Coup - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The European Union suspended all the programs of Myanmar assistance after the military seized power in the Southeast Asian country, with the member states currently reviewing further cooperation, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik on Friday.

"Following the coup on 1 February, the EU immediately put on hold all development cooperation activities that could support or legitimise the military authorities," the spokesperson said.

As a result, budget support programs aimed at boosting education and nutrition were put on hold, as well as programs related to police and electoral reform, and technical assistance to Myanmar's ministries.

"The EU and its Member States are currently reviewing all development programmes on the ground to ensure we avoid cooperation with the military authorities, while seeking to maintain vital support for the population. All projects are being assessed to see what can continue and/or if modifications are needed," the spokesperson continued.

In particular, the EU intends to maintain programs supporting NGOs that focus on delivering education for children in conflict zones. The bloc will also continue assisting Myanmar'sCOVID-19 response.

The EU's programs of Myanmar assistance are estimated at 200 million Euros ($238 million). The country also enjoys some export privileges.