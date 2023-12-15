Open Menu

EU, Swiss Aim To Seal Cooperation Agreement In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The Swiss government and the European Commission want to begin talks on a cooperation agreement "without delay", they said in a joint statement Friday

Both parties said they believed a positive outcome was now "within reach" two years after the Swiss suddenly slammed the door on years-long negotiations.

The two sides released a 13-page document that will serve as a detailed framework for the coming talks.

They now have to get a mandate to go forward "with a view to completing negotiations in 2024".

The talks aim to get an agreement that will allow Switzerland to function more efficiently with the European Union in a range of areas.

That includes the European interior market, transport, electricity, and Swiss participation in European programmes covering research and "high-level" dialogue.

The EU is by far Switzerland's most important trading partner, because of its economic and political weight as well as its geographic and cultural proximity.

