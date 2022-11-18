EU, Tajikistan Top Diplomats Agree on Cooperation in Trade, Green Energy, Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin have agreed to develop cooperation and deepen bilateral relations in areas of trade, green agenda, security and human rights issues during a meeting on Friday.

"With Foreign Minister Muhriddin @MOFA_Tajikistan, we agreed on the joint wish to deepening our bilateral relations, including on development of green agenda, connectivity, trade and on human rights," Borrell tweeted.

The top EU diplomat also said that the sides "concurred on importance of cooperation on common security challenges."

Borrell is taking part in the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from November 17-18 to discuss regional partnership and different measures to enhance cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia set out in the 2019 EU Strategy on Central Asia.

On Thursday, the European External Action Service said that the EU had launched a new Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA) project worth $7 million aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy in the region.

The project will be funded by the EU through 2022-2026 and complement already existing EU initiatives in the area of sustainable energy and climate change in the region and the bloc's 20 bilateral cooperation projects with countries of Central Asia. The SECCA project will be guided by the EU strategy on Central Asia adopted in 2019.