UrduPoint.com

EU, Tajikistan Top Diplomats Agree On Cooperation In Trade, Green Energy, Security

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

EU, Tajikistan Top Diplomats Agree on Cooperation in Trade, Green Energy, Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin have agreed to develop cooperation and deepen bilateral relations in areas of trade, green agenda, security and human rights issues during a meeting on Friday.

"With Foreign Minister Muhriddin @MOFA_Tajikistan, we agreed on the joint wish to deepening our bilateral relations, including on development of green agenda, connectivity, trade and on human rights," Borrell tweeted.

The top EU diplomat also said that the sides "concurred on importance of cooperation on common security challenges."

Borrell is taking part in the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from November 17-18 to discuss regional partnership and different measures to enhance cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia set out in the 2019 EU Strategy on Central Asia.

On Thursday, the European External Action Service said that the EU had launched a new Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA) project worth $7 million aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy in the region.

The project will be funded by the EU through 2022-2026 and complement already existing EU initiatives in the area of sustainable energy and climate change in the region and the bloc's 20 bilateral cooperation projects with countries of Central Asia. The SECCA project will be guided by the EU strategy on Central Asia adopted in 2019.

Related Topics

European Union Tajikistan November 2019 From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoa ..

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Expre ..

1 minute ago
 Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

22 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

22 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

59 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.