Open Menu

EU Takes Hungary To Court Over Foreign Influence Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

EU takes Hungary to court over foreign influence law

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The EU said Thursday it was referring Hungary to the European Court of Justice over laws passed by Budapest to curb foreign influence in the country, which critics say aim to silence government opponents.

The European Commission said the legislation passed last year by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government violated fundamental rights and other regulations.

"The European Commission decided to refer Hungary to the Court of Justice because it considers its national law on the 'Defence of Sovereignty' to be in breach of EU law," the EU's top executive body said.

Hungary's laws criminalise foreign funding of election campaigns and establish a new Sovereignty Protection Office that has broad investigative powers.

The commission said the wide discretion granted to the new office disproportionately affected civil society organisations, media outlets and journalists.

The court referral comes after the commission twice wrote to Budapest, first to air its concerns and then to ask for them to be addressed -- but was rebuffed.

The court can order a country to comply with EU laws and impose penalties.

The move is likely to further raise tensions between the European Union and Orban, who is frequently at loggerheads with Brussels.

Budapest regularly claims that the EU and other countries, in particular the United States, back domestic opposition groups with funding to influence voters in Hungary.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Civil Society European Union Brussels Budapest United States Hungary Media Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

16 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

16 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

16 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

16 hours ago

More Stories From World