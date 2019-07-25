UrduPoint.com
EU Takes Hungary To Court Over 'Stop Soros' Migrant Law

The European Union on Thursday took Hungary to the EU's highest court over controversial legislation against assisting migrants, known as the "Stop Soros" laws

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The European Union on Thursday took Hungary to the EU's highest court over controversial legislation against assisting migrants, known as the "Stop Soros" laws.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, decided to refer Hungary to the Luxembourg-based court over "legislation that criminalises activities in support of asylum applications and further restricts the right to request asylum", a statement said.

The commission has clashed repeatedly with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, especially since the migration crisis of 2015.

The clashes come amid broader fears that Hungary, Poland and other eastern countries from the former Soviet bloc are turning away from the democratic values on which the EU is built.

The commission first denounced as illegal the so-called "Stop Soros" laws passed a year ago, which include a punishment of up to a year in prison for anyone assisting people to enter Hungary illegally.

The legislation was dubbed the "Stop Soros" laws after liberalUS billionaire George Soros, accused by Orban's government oforchestrating migration to Europe.

