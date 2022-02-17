UrduPoint.com

EU Takes Note Of Moscow's Statement On Return Of Troops To Bases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:45 PM

EU Takes Note of Moscow's Statement on Return of Troops to Bases

The European Union took note of Russia's statement that some of its troops are returning to bases after drills, Peter Stano, the spokesman for the external affairs of the European Union, told Sputnik on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The European Union took note of Russia's statement that some of its troops are returning to bases after drills, Peter Stano, the spokesman for the external affairs of the European Union, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We take note of the statement by the Russian Defence Minister that some of the Russian troops currently deployed at Ukraine's borders would be returning to their bases. But with Russia's very poor credibility and track record in delivering on such announcements, we will have to see how this announcement is implemented in reality on the ground," Stano said, adding that the EU will continue to monitor the situation and "if the withdrawal really happens."

