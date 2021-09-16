UrduPoint.com

EU Takes Note Of Reports On Deal Between Mali, Russian Security Group Wagner - Commission

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

EU Takes Note of Reports on Deal Between Mali, Russian Security Group Wagner - Commission

European Union has taken note of information about Mali and the Russian private paramilitary organization Wagner allegedly making a deal, and insists that all actors in the country must comply with international law, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The European Union has taken note of information about Mali and the Russian private paramilitary organization Wagner allegedly making a deal, and insists that all actors in the country must comply with international law, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not conduct official negotiations with the Malian government, including through Wagner, and has no military presence in the Western African nation. His comments came in response to Western media reports about a military deal reached between Mali and Wagner Group.

"We have noted the information (about Wagner and Mali)," Stano said, adding that the EU will not cooperate with the Russian mercenaries on the ground.

All actors in Mali must comply with human rights and international law to ensure that the fight against terrorism in the African country is conducted "properly," he added.

Mali is regularly the scene of attacks, killings, and abductions by various armed terrorist groups. There are a set of initiatives deployed in the Western African state to help curb the Islamist threat and provide humanitarian support, including the UN mission on the ground (MINUSMA), the EU Training Mission Mali, among others.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Moscow Russia European Union Mali Media All Government

Recent Stories

US, China Need to Maintain Communications on Clima ..

US, China Need to Maintain Communications on Climate, COVID-19, Terrorism - Pelo ..

12 minutes ago
 ‘Muslim woman who stood guard Jewish prayer at A ..

‘Muslim woman who stood guard Jewish prayer at AUH airport embodies UAE’s to ..

25 minutes ago
 Western Countries Should Accept Refugees From Afgh ..

Western Countries Should Accept Refugees From Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Mini ..

22 minutes ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi begins numbering hi ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi begins numbering historical, endangered local tre ..

40 minutes ago
 Moscow Rebuffs Allegations About 'Blocking' UN Mis ..

Moscow Rebuffs Allegations About 'Blocking' UN Mission to Support Libya as Stuff ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Department of Government Relations ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Government Relations hosts bicentennial celebration ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.