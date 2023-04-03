UrduPoint.com

EU Takes Note Of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

EU Takes Note of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept - Spokesman

The European Union has taken note of Russia's new foreign policy concept and is assessing it, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Ria Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The European Union has taken note of Russia's new foreign policy concept and is assessing it, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Ria Novosti on Monday.

Russia adopted the new foreign policy concept in late March.

"We take note of the publication of the new Foreign Policy Concept by Russia, and are assessing it," Stano said, adding that the document "appears as an attempt at improving Russia's vanished international reputation" and "counter its international isolation".

