UrduPoint.com

EU Takes On US, China Over Clean Tech In Davos

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 06:45 PM

EU takes on US, China over clean tech in Davos

The EU's chief announced ambitious plans Tuesday to challenge China and the United States in the race for clean-tech industries, as a battle over green trade emerged at the World Economic Forum

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The EU's chief announced ambitious plans Tuesday to challenge China and the United States in the race for clean-tech industries, as a battle over green trade emerged at the World Economic Forum.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed what she described as "aggressive attempts" to lure Europe's clean-tech industrial capacities to other countries.

"China heavily subsidies its industry and restricts access to its market for EU companies," she told the world's global political and business elite at the annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.

"We will not hesitate to open investigations if we consider that our procurement or other markets are being distorted by such subsidies.

" She also renewed European concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act, a climate subsidy package worth around $370 billion, though she said both sides have been working to find "solutions" that could include allowing EU-made electric cars to benefit from the act.

"Our aim should be to avoid disruptions in transatlantic trade and investment. We should work towards ensuring that our respective incentive programmes are fair and mutually reinforcing," she said.

The week-long forum is taking place under the theme of "cooperation in a fragmented world" as the planet faces a perfect storm of crises -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the spectre of recession and climate catastrophes.

But tensions between world powers still emerged at the meetings in Davos.

Related Topics

Storm World Business Ukraine Russia Europe China Alpine United States Market From Industry Race Billion

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

19 seconds ago
 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victoriou ..

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

38 seconds ago
 UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Preve ..

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Prevent Killamarsh Mass Murder

4 minutes ago
 Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

11 minutes ago
 US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Underm ..

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.