EU takes on US, China over clean tech in Davos

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The EU's chief announced ambitious plans Tuesday to challenge China and the United States in the race for clean-tech industries, as a battle over green trade emerged at the World Economic Forum.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed what she described as "aggressive attempts" to lure Europe's clean-tech industrial capacities to other countries.

"China heavily subsidies its industry and restricts access to its market for EU companies," she told the world's global political and business elite at the annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.

"We will not hesitate to open investigations if we consider that our procurement or other markets are being distorted by such subsidies.

" She also renewed European concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act, a climate subsidy package worth around $370 billion, though she said both sides have been working to find "solutions" that could include allowing EU-made electric cars to benefit from the act.

"Our aim should be to avoid disruptions in transatlantic trade and investment. We should work towards ensuring that our respective incentive programmes are fair and mutually reinforcing," she said.

The week-long forum is taking place under the theme of "cooperation in a fragmented world" as the planet faces a perfect storm of crises -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the spectre of recession and climate catastrophes.

But tensions between world powers still emerged at the meetings in Davos.