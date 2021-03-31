UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Takes Poland To Court Over Law Seen Undermining Judiciary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:33 PM

EU takes Poland to court over law seen undermining judiciary

The European Commission said Wednesday it is taking Poland to the European Court of Justice over a reform it says "undermines" the independence of the country's judiciary

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The European Commission said Wednesday it is taking Poland to the European Court of Justice over a reform it says "undermines" the independence of the country's judiciary.

Brussels is asking the court to make an interim order suspending the 2019 Polish law until a final judgment is delivered.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told a news conference that "the commission believes that the law infringes upon the independence of the judiciary in Poland and is incompatible with the primacy of the law of the Union".

Related Topics

Independence Poland 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Meeting Between Putin, Russian Ambass ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine reports record virus deaths, hospitalizati ..

2 minutes ago

Man allegedly kills wife for honour

2 minutes ago

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine for Animals Already Av ..

6 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in car - water tanker coll ..

6 minutes ago

Spain to help citizens stranded by Morocco flight ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.