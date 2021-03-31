EU Takes Poland To Court Over Law Seen Undermining Judiciary
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:33 PM
The European Commission said Wednesday it is taking Poland to the European Court of Justice over a reform it says "undermines" the independence of the country's judiciary
Brussels is asking the court to make an interim order suspending the 2019 Polish law until a final judgment is delivered.
EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told a news conference that "the commission believes that the law infringes upon the independence of the judiciary in Poland and is incompatible with the primacy of the law of the Union".