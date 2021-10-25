EU Takes Terror Listing of Palestinian NGOs By Israel 'Seriously' - Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union takes terror listing of six Palestinian NGOs by Israel "very seriously," commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The European Union takes terror listing of six Palestinian NGOs by Israel "very seriously," commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

"We take very seriously those allegations and we are in touch with Israeli partners to seek clarifications," Stano told a press conference.