EU Talks On Economic Recovery Fund, Budget To Resume Later On Monday - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

EU Talks on Economic Recovery Fund, Budget to Resume Later on Monday - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) EU talks on the post-pandemic economic recovery plan and a long-term budget will resume later on Monday, Barend Leyts, the spokesman of the European Council president, said on Monday.

"On day 4 of #EUCO @eucopresident [Charles Michel] has ended plenary meeting. #EU27 will reconvene later today at 2pm [12:00 GMT]," Leyts wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after, the spokesman informed of new timing for the plenary meeting, which is now expected to start at 16:00 p.m.

On Friday, EU leaders started their first in-person summit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to agree on a 1.

07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years, as well as a 750 billion euro ($854 billion) recovery fund, which would include 500 billion Euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans for EU nations.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Sunday that the summit was continuing into an unplanned third day because of several unresolved issues, including the tying of EU's recovery aid to rule of law criteria, as well as the management and volume of the anti-crisis relief package.

