EU Talks on Seizing Russians' Assets to Begin in July - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) EU representatives, commissioners and legislators will begin discussions on a legal framework in July that will allow confiscation of assets of Russians and Russian entities accused of violating EU sanctions, a commission spokesperson said Monday.

Christian Wigand, the commission's spokesperson for rule of law, justice and equality, said EU banks were holding 24.1 billion euros' ($26.3 billion) worth of assets belonging to individuals and private entities.

"Such assets under EU restrictive measures can only be frozen but ... work is ongoing with member states on criminalization of the violation of sanctions," Wigand told a daily briefing.

"A general approach was reached on this proposal and a dialogue will start very soon, in early July, on this proposal, which will in the future play a role in this context," he said, adding that "then it will be possible to also confiscate such assets if somebody would try to evade the restrictive measures.

This is underway and we hope it can very soon become law."

EU member states have also reported having more than 200 billion euros' worth of Russian Central Bank assets frozen in their banks. The next European Council will consider "ways of physically working with the interest of these assets," Wigand said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the European Union of stealing the assets.