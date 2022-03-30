UrduPoint.com

EU Targets Fast Fashion In Pursuit Of Greener Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 11:04 PM

The European Commission on Wednesday released new proposals under its European Green Deal that include phasing out fast fashion as a step toward a more environmentally-friendly circular economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The European Commission on Wednesday released new proposals under its European Green Deal that include phasing out fast fashion as a step toward a more environmentally-friendly circular economy.

The EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles aims to make sure that textile products on the EU market are long-lived and recyclable by 2030.

"Consumers will benefit longer from high quality textiles, fast fashion should be out of fashion, and economically profitable re-use and repair services should be widely available," the commission said in a statement, adding that "the Strategy also calls on companies to reduce the number of collections per year, take responsibility and act to minimise their carbon and environmental footprint.

"

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including renewables such as solar energy. In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.

