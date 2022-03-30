EU Targets Fast Fashion in Pursuit of Greener Economy

The European Commission on Wednesday released new proposals under its European Green Deal that include phasing out fast fashion as a step toward a more environmentally-friendly circular economy

The EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles aims to make sure that textile products on the EU market are long-lived and recyclable by 2030.

"Consumers will benefit longer from high quality textiles, fast fashion should be out of fashion, and economically profitable re-use and repair services should be widely available," the commission said in a statement, adding that "the Strategy also calls on companies to reduce the number of collections per year, take responsibility and act to minimise their carbon and environmental footprint.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including renewables such as solar energy. In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.