EU Targets Iranian Drone Makers Over Alleged Russia Ties

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) The European Union imposed sanctions on Saturday against seven Iranian entities that it accused of supplying military drones to Russia to be used in hostilities in Ukraine.

The EU blacklist was updated on Saturday to add 121 persons and entities.

It includes Paravar Pars, Qods Aviation Industries, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines (DAMA), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company (Mado), Shahed Aviation Industries, as well as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force.

The list also features chief executives and several senior board members at Paravar Pars and Qods Aviation Industries.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that Russia has been procuring attack drones from Iran. The Iranian foreign minister said last year that Iran stopped selling drones to Russia months before it launched the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

