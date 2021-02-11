The European Union provided crowd control training to special units of Myanmar's police, whose officers were then allegedly implicated in crackdown on anti-coup protesters, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The European Union provided crowd control training to special units of Myanmar's police, whose officers were then allegedly implicated in crackdown on anti-coup protesters, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the report, the European Union used its Mypol facility to help Myanmar's military police draft a manual on riot control techniques.

A senior EU source was quoted in the report as saying that the manual contained defensive techniques only, while the Myanmar police "eventually took the draft and added the 'offensive' chapters themselves."

"The training in riot control for large, specialist units ... was limited to formations, chains and shield barriers, excluding the use of offensive equipment," the source said.

The source also said that other Mypol affiliates found the response of Myanmar's police to protests less aggressive than in the past, which they believe was actually due to the training undergone.

The Myanmar coup unfolded on February 1 as the military arrested senior members of the newly-elected parliament right before it was due to convene for an inaugural session. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others were put under house arrest. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires.

The Myanmar public reacted by taking to the streets en masse to demand that the military yield power to a civilian rule. Rallies continue to be held in large cities for the sixth consecutive day now, featuring brutal use of force by the law enforcement. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old female protester was shot dead by the police in the country's capital, Naypyidaw.