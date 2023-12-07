EU tells China 'differences' must be addressed

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) EU President Ursula von der Leyen told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that the bloc and its biggest trading partner must address their differences, as they began the first in-person EU-China summit in over four years.

China and the EU have ramped up diplomatic engagement this year in an attempt to steer post-pandemic recovery and repair damaged ties, with a number of its commissioners visiting Beijing to restart high-level dialogue.

And in opening remarks, von der Leyen, flanked by European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, thanked Xi for the "warm welcome" on what is her second trip to China this year.

"But there are clear imbalances and differences that we must address," she said.

"At times our interests coincide," she said, pointing to EU-China cooperation on artificial intelligence and climate change.

"And when they do not, we need to address and responsibly manage the concerns that we have," she said.

Michel, in turn, said the bloc was seeking a "stable and mutually beneficial" relationship with China.

But, he said, the EU would also "promote our European values including human rights and democracy" at the summit.

The bloc says it hopes the meetings will provide a chance to discuss areas of common interest.

In his opening remarks, President Xi told his European visitors they must "jointly respond to global challenges".

Thursday's talks are set to address more touchy topics too, from human rights and Beijing's continued ties with Russia despite its war in Ukraine to the yawning EU-China trade gap.

Von der Leyen warned this week that the bloc would "not tolerate" that imbalance indefinitely.

"We have tools to protect our market," she told AFP.