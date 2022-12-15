UrduPoint.com

EU Tentatively Agrees On Visa-Free Regime For Kosovo - EU Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 02:10 AM

EU Tentatively Agrees on Visa-Free Regime for Kosovo - EU Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The European Union tentatively agreed on Wednesday to grant a visa-free regime for short-term trips of Kosovar passport holders, the Council of the European Union said.

The announcement came after the Kosovar authorities signed an EU membership application at a solemn ceremony earlier in the day.

"Today, the Council presidency and European Parliament representatives reached an agreement on the draft regulation on visa free travel for holders of passports issued by Kosovo. The agreed text now needs to be approved by the Council and the European Parliament before going through the formal adoption procedure. The new rules would allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period," a statement read.

The rules will apply to stays in the Schengen area, the Council of the European Union specified.

"This exemption from the visa requirement would apply from the start date for the operation of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System and in any case no later than 1 January 2024," the statement added.

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Of the 27 EU member states, five ” Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain ” have not recognized Kosovo's sovereignty.

In 2016, the European Union and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms.

In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the European Union, the Council of Europe and other international organizations.

