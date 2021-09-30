EU Thanks Qatar for Help During Afghan, COVID-19 Evacuations - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The European Union is grateful for the assistance it received from Qatar and its flagship carrier to repatriate EU citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

The EU foreign policy chief is touring the Gulf region from Thursday to Sunday. He arrived in Qatar earlier on Thursday.

"I want to express our deep gratitude for the crucial role Qatar and Qatar Airways played in helping the repatriation of European Union citizens twice � first on the worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic and recently with the evacuation of European Union citizens and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul," Borrell said at a joint press conference with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Together, all EU member states have evacuated more than 17,500 persons, including 520 staff and their relatives from Afghanistan since mid-August. In addition to EU citizens, the bloc also evacuated a limited number of Afghans it deemed in need of assistance.