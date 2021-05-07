EU Thinks Russia's Plan To Create List Of Hostile Countries Against Int'l Law - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:30 PM
Russia's plan to create a list of hostile countries runs contrary to international law and the European Union will treat placement of any of its members on the list as a move against the entire bloc, an EU source told reporters on Friday
According to the source, the EU is currently waiting for details to look into a possible response if such a situation takes place.