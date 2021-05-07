(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's plan to create a list of hostile countries runs contrary to international law and the European Union will treat placement of any of its members on the list as a move against the entire bloc, an EU source told reporters on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Russia's plan to create a list of hostile countries runs contrary to international law and the European Union will treat placement of any of its members on the list as a move against the entire bloc, an EU source told reporters on Friday.

According to the source, the EU is currently waiting for details to look into a possible response if such a situation takes place.