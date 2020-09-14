EU 'threatening to carve tariff borders' across UK: Johnson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday accused the European Union of threatening Britain's territorial integrity, as he urged lawmakers to back a new bill that would break parts of the Brexit divorce treaty.

"They (the EU) are threatening to carve tariff borders across our own country and to divide our own lands... No British prime minister, no government, no parliament could ever accept such an imposition," he said.

