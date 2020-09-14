UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU 'threatening To Carve Tariff Borders' Across UK: Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:46 PM

EU 'threatening to carve tariff borders' across UK: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday accused the European Union of threatening Britain's territorial integrity, as he urged lawmakers to back a new bill that would break parts of the Brexit divorce treaty

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday accused the European Union of threatening Britain's territorial integrity, as he urged lawmakers to back a new bill that would break parts of the Brexit divorce treaty.

"They (the EU) are threatening to carve tariff borders across our own country and to divide our own lands... No British prime minister, no government, no parliament could ever accept such an imposition," he said.

phz/ar/pvh

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Divorce Brexit Government

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

40 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

40 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

13 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

13 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.