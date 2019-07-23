UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Threatens Duties On 35 Bn Euros In US Goods

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:35 PM

EU threatens duties on 35 bn euros in US goods

The EU is ready to hit the United States with extra tariffs on goods worth 35 billion euros if Washington slaps duties on its cars, its trade chief said Tuesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The EU is ready to hit the United States with extra tariffs on goods worth 35 billion Euros if Washington slaps duties on its cars, its trade chief said Tuesday.

The warning by EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom came as she said a plan by Europe and United States to reach a limited trade deal was at a standstill.

Malmstrom's stark statement to newly elected MEPs in Brussels was a reminder that transatlantic tensions remained high despite Washington's trade war with China dominating attention.

"We will not accept any managed trade, quotas or voluntary export restraints and, if there were to be tariffs, we would have a rebalancing list," Malmstrom told a committee meeting in European Parliament.

"It is already basically prepared worth 35 billion euros ($39 billion). I hope we don't have to use that one," she said.

US President Donald Trump is still considering imposing punishing duties on automobile imports on national security grounds -- a justification that Malmstrom said was wildly unfounded.

"We welcome the decision by the US not to impose yet duties on cars and car parts," she said.

"But of course the very notion that European cars can be a national security threat to the US is of course absurd," she added.

The comments were made almost a year to the day after European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Trump thrashed out a trade truce in the White House.

This followed a bitter round of tit-for-tat tariffs, that remain in place, after the US sparked the row by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium from Europe.

Negotiating a limited trade deal was the heart of the truce, but Malmstrom said the US was unwilling to move forward with talks.

"The United States are not ready to start them if agriculture is not included which is a red line for us," she said.

"So for the moment nothing happens here," she said.

Related Topics

Europe China Washington Parliament Agriculture White House Trump Car Brussels United States From Billion

Recent Stories

Second Heatwave Sweeps Mainland France - Meteorolo ..

18 seconds ago

Ongoing Forest Fire in Portugal Brought Under Cont ..

20 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

1 hour ago

Nexus of all political parties for national intere ..

21 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

1 hour ago

US Indicts 4 Chinese Nationals for Allegedly Evadi ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.