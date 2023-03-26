MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The European Union is ready to respond with new sanctions if Belarus proceeds with its plan to host Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, since this allegedly threatens European security, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice.

The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear arms on the territory of its allies and NATO countries. The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed on July 1, Putin said.