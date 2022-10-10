UrduPoint.com

EU Threatens Response To Russian-Belarusian Troop Formation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The European Union will respond if Russia and Belarus create a joint troop formation, the lead EU spokesperson for foreign affairs said Monday after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the plan was already in motion.

"We don't have the details but if this proceeds, this would be yet another escalation and this will not be unanswered from the side of the EU," Peter Stano told a news briefing in Brussels.

Lukashenko said on Monday that Russia and Belarus had been working on the plan since the weekend. He accused NATO of encouraging Ukraine to attack Belarus and said some countries in Europe were considering an offensive against his country.

Stano said the EU had taken into account Lukashenko's claims and warned him against getting involved in Ukraine.

