EU Threatens Russia With New Sanctions If Referenda Conducted

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The European Union threatens Russia with new sanctions in the event of referenda in the LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered," the statement says.