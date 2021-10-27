UrduPoint.com

EU Threatens To Suspend Sudan Financial Support Over Coup

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:26 AM

The European Union threatened Tuesday to suspend financial support for Sudan if the military does not immediately return the civilian government to power

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Union threatened Tuesday to suspend financial support for Sudan if the military does not immediately return the civilian government to power.

"This attempt to undermine Sudan's transition to democracy is unacceptable.

If the situation is not reversed immediately, there will be serious consequences for the EU's commitment, including its financial support," EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell warned in a statement.

