EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willing To De-Escalate Tensions With Serbia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 10:05 PM

The European Union has agreed on certain measures against Kosovo as a reaction to the ongoing escalation in the region, and is ready to toughen them to demonstrate the seriousness of its expectations for de-escalation, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The European Union has agreed on certain measures against Kosovo as a reaction to the ongoing escalation in the region, and is ready to toughen them to demonstrate the seriousness of its expectations for de-escalation, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Stano said the EU intended to limit the funding to Kosovo and stop high-level visits due to the refusal to embark on deescalation.

"These are not sanctions or restrictive measures... These are instruments we are using in order to show that the European Union is serious in expecting the de-escalation and reacting if the de-escalation is not happening... These measures, they are temporary, they can be scaled back, they can be reversed. They include postponements of official visits, of committees, they can also, or events that have been planned or were in planning, as well as our financial cooperation with Kosovo," Stano said during a press briefing in Brussels.

Stano also declined to comment on whether such measures might include the suspension of the visa liberalization agreement with Kosovo, which is due to take effect in January 2024.

"I will not go into the details, our Kosovo counterparts are very well informed about the thinking of the European Union, about the expectations of the European Union," Stano said.

He added that the EU was still waiting for Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to implement the necessary steps for de-escalation.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several cities in the north following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community but declared valid despite a turnout of just 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

