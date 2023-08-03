EU Tightens Belarus Sanctions to Target 38 Individuals, 3 Entities

The European Union expanded its sanctions against Belarus on Thursday by adding 38 individuals and three companies to the blacklist of people and entities subject to asset freezes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The European Union expanded its sanctions against Belarus on Thursday by adding 38 individuals and three companies to the blacklist of people and entities subject to asset freezes.

"In light of the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus, the EU adopted new restrictive measures against 38 individuals and 3 entities from Belarus who are responsible for serious human rights violations," the statement read.

The list features Belneftekhim, a state-owned oil and chemical conglomerate deemed strategic for Minsk by the EU.

The list of personal sanctions includes journalists, penitentiary officials and members of the judicial branch whom Brussels additionally subjected to a travel ban.

The EU also imposed an export ban on goods and technology suited for use in aviation and the space industry, firearms and ammunition as well as a range of dual-use technology and goods that it believes can bolster Russia's military effort.