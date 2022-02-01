EU Tightens Control of Firearms Licensing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Tighter regulations on the issuance of civilian firearm licenses went into effect in the European Union on Monday, the European Commission said in a statement.

"From today, National authorities can now check if a person applying for a firearm license has been refused in another EU country, aiming to prevent 'jurisdiction shopping'," the Commission said on Twitter.

New rules enable a systematic exchange of information between EU member states on firearm permit rejections. The relevant authorities of any EU country will now be able to check through a common database whether an applicant for a firearms license was refused in another EU country.

The measure is expected to raise the efficiency of fighting organized crime and terrorism in the bloc, the Commission said.