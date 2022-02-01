UrduPoint.com

EU Tightens Control Of Firearms Licensing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

EU Tightens Control of Firearms Licensing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Tighter regulations on the issuance of civilian firearm licenses went into effect in the European Union on Monday, the European Commission said in a statement.

"From today, National authorities can now check if a person applying for a firearm license has been refused in another EU country, aiming to prevent 'jurisdiction shopping'," the Commission said on Twitter.

New rules enable a systematic exchange of information between EU member states on firearm permit rejections. The relevant authorities of any EU country will now be able to check through a common database whether an applicant for a firearms license was refused in another EU country.

The measure is expected to raise the efficiency of fighting organized crime and terrorism in the bloc, the Commission said.

Related Topics

Exchange Twitter European Union From

Recent Stories

US Moves Issue of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away Fro ..

US Moves Issue of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away From Minsk Agreements - Nebenzia

6 minutes ago
 Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance W ..

Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance With New Sanctions Bill - Truss

6 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits different areas of city ..

Deputy Commissioner visits different areas of city, inspects ongoing development ..

6 minutes ago
 China to boost satellite services, space technolog ..

China to boost satellite services, space technology application

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court up holds decision regarding a ..

Islamabad High Court up holds decision regarding auction of Dar's house

7 minutes ago
 Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Ch ..

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>