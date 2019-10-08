UrduPoint.com
EU Tired Of Anti-Russian Sanctions, Seeks New Phase Of Relations - Russian Lawmaker

The European Union is tired of sanctions against Russia and there is a desire to go into a new cycle of relations with Russia, chairman of the Russian upper house's commission on information policy, Alexei Pushkov, told Sputnik

The remarks were made on the sidelines of the 15th Conference of European Regions and Cities in Austria's Salzburg.

"It seems to me that the European audience is tired of conflict between the European Union and Russia and sanctions. I can authoritatively say that the same sentiments are very strong in France, Italy, Greece, Spain, Slovenia, and Cyprus. German business circles have quite the same sentiments � they are tired of sanctions and they have a desire to look forward and an understanding that the time has come to finish the confrontation cycle and and start a new round of relations with Russia," Pushkov said.

According to the Russian lawmaker, Europe now has difficult relations with the administration of US President Donald Trump, and taking into account the growing power of China, Russia is a natural partner of Europe, as "it strengthens the European potential."

Russia's relations with the European Union significantly deteriorated in 2014 following Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia and the eruption of the Ukrainian conflict. The West has accused Moscow of interfering in Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions on Russia, while the latter has refuted the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the Western nations in response.

