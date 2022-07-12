UrduPoint.com

EU To Adapt Directive Allowing Confiscation Of Russian Assets In October - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) A directive, which will allow to seize Russian assets in the European Union in case of circumvention of the EU sanctions will be adopted in October, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Tuesday.

"We had an approval in the European Parliament already, and there is a consensus in the Council. So, after the summer break, we will have an approval in the council and I have said and I will come with a directive, so the secondary legislation in October, so we are going very fast. So, we will have an extension of the list of eurocrimes with such an offence," Reynders said ahead of the informal meeting of European justice ministers in Prague.

