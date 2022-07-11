EU to Address Weapons, Migrants Trafficking From Ukraine Via Moldova - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The European Commission has announced the launch of a hub intended for adressing the issue of trafficking weapons and migrants from Ukraine to the European Union via Moldova, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

"With the launch of the EU Support Hub for Internal Security and Border Management in Moldova, we take the cooperation with our Moldovan partners to the next level to address related security threats. The hub will enhance our joint operational action with Moldova to address the challenges posed by organised crime, including the trafficking of firearms or trafficking in human beings," Johansson said in a statement.

The hub will also help Moldova to participate in the EU instruments on internal security, the commissioner added.