EU to Adopt New Energy Measures on September 30 - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The European Commission expects EU energy ministers to approve new measures to curb the unprecedented growth in energy prices at the next emergency meeting on September 30, Tim McPhie, the commission's spokesman for climate action and energy, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed a number of measures to mitigate high energy prices, including setting a mandatory peak-hour electricity consumption target, revenue caps for low-cost electricity companies, and contributions from oil, gas and coal companies.

"I think that's very much our hope and our expectation, now, of course, the process on the other side of the street between the member states is in the control of them and the council presidency. There was a clear appetite on the previous meeting, just last week, for the commission to come forward quickly with the proposals.

They've called this meeting (on September 30) and I think the presidency said they want to finish what they've started," McPhie said during a briefing.

The European Commission's summer gas saving proposals were agreed on by EU countries in a very short period of time, Dana Spinant, the commission's deputy chief spokeswoman, added during the press conference.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the conflict and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.