EU to Adopt New Measures to Curb Rising Energy Prices on October 18 - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The European Commission's College will adopt another energy package to curb the unprecedented growth in energy prices, as well as a framework to strengthen infrastructure resilience at a meeting on October 18, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Monday.

"Let me start by sharing with you details regarding the Commission's meeting in Strasbourg tomorrow. So, the College will discuss and adopt a new energy package, as you would already expect by now. This is the latest in a large number of packages and legal measures that the Commission has taken to address the current energy crisis. The College will also adopt an initiative on strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure in the union," Spirant told a briefing.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, this price growth has accelerated, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas since it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

At the end of September, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries sent a joint appeal to the European Commission in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imports into the EU, regardless of its origin, to curb rising energy prices.