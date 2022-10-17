UrduPoint.com

EU To Adopt New Measures To Curb Rising Energy Prices On October 18 - Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

EU to Adopt New Measures to Curb Rising Energy Prices on October 18 - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The European Commission's College will adopt another energy package to curb the unprecedented growth in energy prices, as well as a framework to strengthen infrastructure resilience at a meeting on October 18, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Monday.

"Let me start by sharing with you details regarding the Commission's meeting in Strasbourg tomorrow. So, the College will discuss and adopt a new energy package, as you would already expect by now. This is the latest in a large number of packages and legal measures that the Commission has taken to address the current energy crisis. The College will also adopt an initiative on strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure in the union," Spirant told a briefing.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, this price growth has accelerated, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas since it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

At the end of September, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries sent a joint appeal to the European Commission in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imports into the EU, regardless of its origin, to curb rising energy prices.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis Strasbourg Price February September October Gas All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

33 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

44 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

54 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.