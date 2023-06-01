UrduPoint.com

EU to Advocate Supporting Ethiopia in Tackling Economic, Humanitarian Crises - Spokeswoman

The European Union is ready to encourage international institutions and relaunch the bloc's multi-annual program to assist Ethiopia in addressing its economic and humanitarian crises, EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs Nabila Massrali said on Thursday

"The EU would be ready, it is ready to relaunch its regular multi-annual indicative program for Ethiopia in and to encourage international financial institutions to address the critical economic situation in the country," Massrali told a briefing.

Ethiopia is Africa's second-most populous country as of 2022.

An armed conflict, natural disasters, disease outbreaks and the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 have caused the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the country.

Moreover, Ethiopia has experienced a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking one of its military bases and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. Thousands were killed and millions more displaced by the fighting.

