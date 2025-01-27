EU To Agree Easing Syria Sanctions
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she expected the bloc to agree Monday to begin easing sanctions on Syria after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.
"It is a step for step approach," Kallas said at the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the move.
Europe is keen to help the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country and build bridges with its new leadership after the end of the Assad family's five-decade rule.
But some EU countries worry about moving too fast to embrace the new Islamist-led rulers in Damascus.
The 27-nation EU imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the Assad government and Syria's economy during its civil war.
Brussels says it is now willing to ease sanctions on the expectation the new authorities make good on commitments to form an inclusive transition.
"If they are doing the right steps, then we are willing to do the steps on our behalf as well," Kallas said.
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the EU could start by suspending sanctions on the energy, transport and banking sectors.
Diplomats say the EU will only suspend the sanctions and not lift them definitively to maintain leverage over the Syrian leadership.
Syria's new de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the Islamist group he led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, remain under EU sanctions.
Diplomats said there was still no discussion about lifting those designations, as with others on the Assad regime.
del/ec/tw
Recent Stories
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
More Stories From World
-
EU to agree easing Syria sanctions8 minutes ago
-
Japan's Fuji TV bosses resign over sex assault scandal8 minutes ago
-
Sweden intercepts Bulgarian ship over damaged Baltic cable39 minutes ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago59 minutes ago
-
Zelensky urges action against 'evil', on Auschwitz anniversary1 hour ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France1 hour ago
-
Kremlin awaiting 'signals' from US on possible Putin-Trump meeting1 hour ago
-
World marks 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi greets people of China on Spring Festival1 hour ago
-
Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election in Belarus2 hours ago
-
China's Hainan commercial launch site to build two new launch pads3 hours ago
-
China says 'extremely unlikely' Covid pandemic came from lab leak3 hours ago