EU to Airlift $50Mln Worth of Relief Aid to Eastern DR Congo - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The European Union will unlock over 47 million Euros ($50 million) in humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit region of North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the European Commission said on Saturday.

"The EU is ... releasing over ��47 million to be channelled through humanitarian partners to cover immediate needs such as nutrition, healthcare, water and sanitation, shelter and protection," the commission's statement read.

The bloc will also set up a humanitarian air bridge flight to Goma, the main city of the violence-stricken region, from where medical and food supplies will be distributed to those requiring urgent humanitarian assistance, the European Commission added.

The United Nations estimates that the international humanitarian community will need at least $2.25 billion this year alone to provide food, shelter, health care and other necessities to 10 million Congolese, less than a half of those deemed in need.

More than 5 million in eastern Congo have been displaced by a resurgence of armed violence in North Kivu following the return of M23 and other rebel groups. The UN says the government deployment of troops to the province has created a security vacuum in other regions, allowing militants to grain ground.