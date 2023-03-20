EU to Allocate $1.07Bln to Turkey, Over $107Mln to Syria for Reconstruction - Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The European Commission will allocate $1.07 billion to Turkey and over $100 million to Syria for the reconstruction after the earthquakes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the European Commission alone will support Turkey with one billion euro ($1.07 billion) for the post earthquake reconstruction, we also pledge a further package of 108 million euro for humanitarian assistance and early recovery in Syria," von der Leyen said during an opening speech at the International Donors' Conference Together for the people in Turkey and Syria.