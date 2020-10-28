EU to Allocate $117Mln to Purchase Express COVID-19 Tests - von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union would allocate 100 million Euros ($117 million) to purchase coronavirus express tests.

European Council President Charles Michel said recently that researches were focused on developing express tests, including those based on saliva analysis, which should help authorities faster detect and isolate coronavirus-positive people.

"We will mobilize 100 million euros in urgent assistance to purchase express tests that we will distribute among EU member states," von der Leyen said.