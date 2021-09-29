EU to Allocate $170Mln Funding for Humanitarian Support of Refugees in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) European Union ambassadors have approved the allocation of 149.6 million euro ($170 million) from the bloc's budget to fund humanitarian support of refugees hosted by Turkey, the European Council said Wednesday.

"EU ambassadors today approved ‚¬149.6 million of funding from the EU budget to support the most vulnerable of the approximately 3.7 million Syrian refugees in Turkey," the Council said in a statement.

The allocated funds will go toward the extension of one of the EU's humanitarian programs which supports the livelihood of the refugees, the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the Council noted.

The ESSN is the biggest humanitarian program carried out by the EU, according to the statement, and it provides 1.8 million refugees in Turkey with monthly cash transfers for essentials such as rent, transport, bills, food and medicine.

The draft amendment of the 2021 EU budget to extend the support for refugees in Turkey will be considered next by the Council before being presented to the European Parliament.