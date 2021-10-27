EU to Allocate 60 Million Euros to Moldova to Help It Manage Energy Crisis - Von Der Leyen

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:02 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The European Union will allocate 60 million Euros ($69 million) to Moldova to help the country manage the current energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
The commission president held a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Brussels on Wednesday.
"Happy to meet Moldovan PM @natgavrilita (Gavrilita) to reiterate our full support to Moldova. Tomorrow's EU-Moldova Association Council will further strengthen our cooperation. In this context, @EU_Commission is making available 60 million to help Moldova manage the current energy crisis," von der Leyen tweeted.