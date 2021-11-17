EU to Allocate $793,000 on Assistance to Migrants on Belarus' Border - European Commission

The EU will allocate 700,000 euros ($792,572) to provide emergency assistance to migrants who have accumulated on the border with Belarus, the European Commission announced on Wednesday

"The EU is supporting its humanitarian partners to help alleviate the suffering of people stranded at the border and in other parts of Belarus.

I am calling for continuous access of humanitarian organizations from both sides to reach this large group of refugees and migrants to provide them with urgent assistance," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic said.

The European Commission also said that assistance will be provided through the International Committee of the Red Cross. Funding will go to the purchase of food, blankets, medicines and hygiene products.