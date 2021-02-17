UrduPoint.com
EU To Allocate $90Mln To Develop Strain-Sensitive COVID PCR Tests - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Union will set aside 75 million Euros ($90 million) to develop PCR tests for the coronavirus that can detect different strains, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said Wednesday.

"We will be supporting the development of specialized PCR tests in order to detect samples and detect new variants, and we'll be making available about 75 million euros funding for this," Kyriakides said at a briefing.

