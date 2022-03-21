UrduPoint.com

EU To Allocate Additional $1.1Bln To Ukraine For Purchase Of Weapons - Top German Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 03:54 PM

EU to Allocate Additional $1.1Bln to Ukraine for Purchase of Weapons - Top German Diplomat

The European Union will allocate 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in additional aid for Ukraine to purchase weapons, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union will allocate 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in additional aid for Ukraine to purchase weapons, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"With regard to arms supplies, we see that additional support is needed, so we will make a political decision today that we will increase support from the European side by an additional billion so that Ukraine can purchase weapons itself," Baerbock said ahead of a meeting ofthe EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Germany, on its part, will work to ensure that if Ukraine purchases weapons from German manufacturers, this can happen as quickly as possible.

Related Topics

Ukraine German European Union From Billion

Recent Stories

NSA, US Human Rights Under Secretary discuss human ..

NSA, US Human Rights Under Secretary discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanist ..

59 seconds ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders pro ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad police arrested suspect in injured condi ..

Hyderabad police arrested suspect in injured condition

1 minute ago
 Four bike lifters arrested in burewala

Four bike lifters arrested in burewala

1 minute ago
 RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

5 minutes ago
 Over one million get free medical treatment under ..

Over one million get free medical treatment under Sehat Card Program: Jhagra

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>