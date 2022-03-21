EU to Allocate Additional $1.1Bln to Ukraine for Purchase of Weapons - Top German Diplomat

The European Union will allocate 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in additional aid for Ukraine to purchase weapons, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union will allocate 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in additional aid for Ukraine to purchase weapons, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"With regard to arms supplies, we see that additional support is needed, so we will make a political decision today that we will increase support from the European side by an additional billion so that Ukraine can purchase weapons itself," Baerbock said ahead of a meeting ofthe EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Germany, on its part, will work to ensure that if Ukraine purchases weapons from German manufacturers, this can happen as quickly as possible.